More than 300 earthquakes have been recorded in the UK this year, according to the latest data.

Among the most active regions were Perthshire and the western Highlands in Scotland, southern parts of Wales, and Yorkshire and Lancashire in England, the British Geological Survey (BGS) data shows.

The two largest onshore earthquakes happened hours apart on October 20 near Loch Lyon in Perth and Kinross, when a 3.7-magnitude tremor was shortly followed by one of magnitude 3.6.

One local resident described it as feeling “like an underground subway under my house”, while another said “the house shook and all the windows rattled”.

After the event, BGS received 198 “felt reports” from people describing their experience of the quake, some more than 60km from the epicentre.

BGS said 34 of the earthquakes happened near Loch Lyon between October and December.

Read more: Child dies in 'intense' Kent house fire

Read more: Kate Bush 'heartbroken' over missing friend following Christmas Day swim