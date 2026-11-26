Over 400,000 borrowers face £500-a-month mortgage rise, warns Bank of England
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More than 400,000 homeowners in the UK face paying an extra £500 per month in their mortgage payments over the next three years.
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The warning from the Bank of England comes as rising interest rates pile pressure on households grapple the rising cost of living.
The increase would be even greater for those borrowers coming off much lower interest rates, with about 430,000 likely to be hit by surges of more than £500.
The latest Financial Stability Report, published on Thursday, showed that around 6.5 million are expected to see payments rise by an average of about £100 a month.
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Out of the seven million borrowers coming off fixed-rate deals before December 2029, about 6.5 million would have to cough up extra funds to cover their home loan payments, the Bank’s financial policy committee projected.
It comes after interest rates were raised from 3.75% to 4% this month.
The financial markets have predicted three quarter-point rate rises by summer 2027.
Over the next year, about 1 million households will see their payments rise by almost £200 a month.
Elsewhere, the governor of the Bank of England has said the UK needs to "talk to China" as he called for international collaboration over developing AI models that pose a threat to financial stability.
The Bank’s latest financial stability report warned about the rapid development of so-called "open-weight" AI models that can be run more cheaply and with fewer safeguards, and that can be "useful to malicious actors".
Andrew Bailey said such models were more "customisable and adjustable by users", and therefore may not go through the same degree of testing.
"We do need to find strong international collaboration," he said.
"Also, we do have to talk to China about this because the models are not unique to China but China has, if anything, put its focus on these models."