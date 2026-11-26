More than 400,000 UK homeowners will face a £500-a-month increase, the Bank of England has warned. Picture: geogphotos/Alamy

By Alex Storey

More than 400,000 homeowners in the UK face paying an extra £500 per month in their mortgage payments over the next three years.

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The warning from the Bank of England comes as rising interest rates pile pressure on households grapple the rising cost of living. The increase would be even greater for those borrowers coming off much lower interest rates, with about 430,000 likely to be hit by surges of more than £500. The latest Financial Stability Report, published on Thursday, showed that around 6.5 million are expected to see payments rise by an average of about £100 a month. Read more: Ballooning debt interest costs push up Government borrowing to £17bn – ONS Read more: Starling Bank boss stepping down after two-and-a-half years in top job

Out of the seven million borrowers coming off fixed-rate deals before December 2029, about 6.5 million would have to cough up extra funds to cover their home loan payments, the Bank’s financial policy committee projected. It comes after interest rates were raised from 3.75% to 4% this month. The financial markets have predicted three quarter-point rate rises by summer 2027. Over the next year, about 1 million households will see their payments rise by almost £200 a month. Elsewhere, the governor of the Bank of England has said the UK needs to "talk to China" as he called for international collaboration over developing AI models that pose a threat to financial stability.

Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, speaks during a Financial Stability Report press conference at the Bank of England on Thursday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy