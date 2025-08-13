The highest-ever proportion of organ donors in the UK last year were over the age of 50, according to officials.

However, only one in four people on the organ donation register are 50 or over, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

NHSBT analysis found there were 932 donors aged above 50 last year, making up 63 per cent of all people who donated organs after death – the highest-ever proportion.

It is now calling for more people in the age group to sign the NHS Organ Donor Register.

Anthony Clarkson, director for organ and tissue donation and transplantation at NHSBT, said: "We know from research many people aged over 50 mistakenly think they’re too old to donate or that their health might stop them donating.

"However, more and more research shows that organs from older donors are lifesaving.

"The reality is the over-50s are more important to organ donation than ever. There is no age limit to organ and tissue donation, and people die every day waiting for a transplant."

According to NHSBT, the rise could be down to the ageing population, public awareness of organ donation, new techniques and more research which shows that organs from older donors can be successfully used.

Nick Beresford, from London, became an organ donor at 57.

He was working as the resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Georgia in July 2023 when he had a brain haemorrhage.

His kidneys and liver were donated and transplanted into three recipients: a man in his fifties, a woman in her sixties, and another woman in her fifties.

