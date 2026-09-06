Over-50s employment crisis on 'similar' scale to NEETS, charity warns
The Centre for Ageing Better found that older people attempting to get a job were receiving little help or guidance from the Government.
The Government is being encouraged to respond to the employment prospects of over 50-year-olds with the same urgency as the crisis facing young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs).
Listen to this article
Almost one million young people aged 16 to 24 in the United Kingdom, or one in eight young people, currently have NEET status.
According to the first Alan Milburn NEET Report, forecasting conducted for this report suggests that the NEET rate could increase to over 16%, or more than 1.25 million young people not fully able to participate in society, within five years.
The Centre for Ageing Better has reported that problems like those facing 16-24-year-olds here were similar to issues facing those in the 50-plus employment group in a weak labour market, which it added was affecting those at a scale similar to the one facing the younger age group.
The charity added that those who are older and attempting to get a job were receiving no help or guidance from the Government.
Not being in education, employment or training is more common for those in the 50 to state pension age group than it is among 16-24-year-olds, but the youth age group has received 10 times the funding support, the charity claimed.
Read more: Lucy Powell vows to tackle 'Neets' crisis as thousands to get no exam results
Read more: UK unemployment remains at 4.9% while job vacancies fall to lowest level in five years
The number of people in the older age group looking for work but not being able to obtain a job was said to be almost one million, and the figures are set to be at their highest in six years.
Over one in five people aged between 50 and state pension age are not in education, employment, training or retirement, according to the centre.
Dr Andrea Barry of the charity said: “The current scale of the NEET population certainly warrants an urgent and well-resourced response from the government and it is vitally important for the national economy that the right remedies are put in place.”
But she said it was equally true of the employment “crisis” facing older people.
“We need the challenge of getting more of this age group back into work pushed much further up the government’s current list of priorities. ”
She added that both age groups faced a lot of similar dififcuults and needed specific support, stating: “They are both an underused pool of talent whose employment rates wallow at levels well below other age groups.
“They are both groups whose capabilities are questioned or underestimated based on unfounded assumptions about their age, and they are two groups who potentially face the most amount of uncertainty and threat in the workplace from the rise of AI.”
A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “Our Get Britain Working reforms will boost employment for people of all ages by overhauling Jobcentres and providing personalised work and skills support.
“We provide dedicated support to older workers via midlife reviews to encourage people to evaluate their skills and help break down barriers to employment, while our Women’s Employment Ambassador is collaborating with employers to enhance workplace support for women experiencing menopause symptoms.”