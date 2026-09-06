The Centre for Ageing Better found that older people attempting to get a job were receiving little help or guidance from the Government.

The Centre for Ageing Better has reported that problems like those facing 16-24-year-olds here were similar to issues facing those in the 50-plus employment group in a weak labour market. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Government is being encouraged to respond to the employment prospects of over 50-year-olds with the same urgency as the crisis facing young people not in employment, education or training (NEETs).

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Almost one million young people aged 16 to 24 in the United Kingdom, or one in eight young people, currently have NEET status. According to the first Alan Milburn NEET Report, forecasting conducted for this report suggests that the NEET rate could increase to over 16%, or more than 1.25 million young people not fully able to participate in society, within five years. The Centre for Ageing Better has reported that problems like those facing 16-24-year-olds here were similar to issues facing those in the 50-plus employment group in a weak labour market, which it added was affecting those at a scale similar to the one facing the younger age group. The charity added that those who are older and attempting to get a job were receiving no help or guidance from the Government. Not being in education, employment or training is more common for those in the 50 to state pension age group than it is among 16-24-year-olds, but the youth age group has received 10 times the funding support, the charity claimed. Read more: Lucy Powell vows to tackle 'Neets' crisis as thousands to get no exam results Read more: UK unemployment remains at 4.9% while job vacancies fall to lowest level in five years

According to the first Alan Milburn NEET Report, forecasting conducted for this report suggests that the NEET rate could increase to over 16%, or more than 1.25 million young people not fully able to participate in society, within five years. Picture: Alamy