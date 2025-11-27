Over 53,000 illegal migrants 'missing' after absconding, leaked Home Office data reveals
The figures suggest that the whereabouts of the migrants are unknown
More than 53,000 illegal migrants are on the run after they breached their immigration bail or escaped detention, a leaked report has revealed.
A further 736 foreign offenders have also absconded and gone missing after being released from prison or from detention, with most facing deportation, according to the Home Office data.
The information, headed "absconder pool" suggests that there were 53,298 migrants whose whereabouts were unknown, as of October, the Telegraph reports.
The figures were obtained from a "whistleblower' by Rupert Lowe MP, who was formerly a member of Reform UK.
The Home Office refused to confirm the figures are accurate, saying it does not comment on speculation.
Mr Lowe, the independent MP for Great Yarmouth, said: "I am calling on the Home Secretary to urgently detail what steps are being taken to apprehend and then deport these criminals.
"This is a national security emergency, and must be treated as such."
Tony Smith, former director-general of Border Force, said it was "quite easy' for a migrant on immigration bail who was close to being deported to disappear.
Mr Smith said: "We haven't really got to grips with identifying and catching people who are working cash-in-hand here.
"I know we have right-to-work checks and right-to-rent checks but it is quite easy to lose yourself in the black economy in this country.
"You are only really going to get caught if you happen to be in a raid when immigration enforcement turn up. They will recognise them as an absconder because they will have been fingerprinted, so your biometric data will be in the system.
"It also doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to be removed. You might find that they raise a new application to stay in the UK when they are caught.
"There is technology we should be exploring to see if there is more we can do in the black economy to identify the people they are employing."
Under Operation Sterling, the Government has invested £5 million in Immigration Enforcement to target, arrest, detain, deport and return illegal workers in takeaways, fast food delivery services, beauty salons and car washes.
A Home Office spokesperson said: "Under this Government, returns of people with no right to remain in the UK have surged, with almost 50,000 people removed – up 23 per cent.
"Last week, the Home Secretary announced the most sweeping reforms to tackle illegal migration in modern times.
"These will make Britain a less attractive destination for illegal migrants and will make it easier to remove and deport them."
Home Office guidance defines an absconder as someone who has escaped from immigration enforcement detention or breached the conditions of their bail.
Their whereabouts are unknown and all mandatory procedures to re-establish contact such as email and phone contact have failed.