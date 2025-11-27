The figures suggest that the whereabouts of the migrants are unknown

Leaked data shows over 53,000 illegal migrants are effectively missing after absconding. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

More than 53,000 illegal migrants are on the run after they breached their immigration bail or escaped detention, a leaked report has revealed.

A further 736 foreign offenders have also absconded and gone missing after being released from prison or from detention, with most facing deportation, according to the Home Office data. The information, headed "absconder pool" suggests that there were 53,298 migrants whose whereabouts were unknown, as of October, the Telegraph reports. The figures were obtained from a "whistleblower' by Rupert Lowe MP, who was formerly a member of Reform UK. Read more: Migrants could be barred from claiming benefits in new crackdown and face 20-year wait to stay in Britain forever Read more: Ukraine talks ‘moving in positive direction’ in allied meeting, Starmer says

Last week, the Home Secretary announced a new system of “earned” settlement, making migrants' right to indefinite leave dependent on not claiming benefits. Picture: Getty

The Home Office refused to confirm the figures are accurate, saying it does not comment on speculation. Mr Lowe, the independent MP for Great Yarmouth, said: "I am calling on the Home Secretary to urgently detail what steps are being taken to apprehend and then deport these criminals. "This is a national security emergency, and must be treated as such." Tony Smith, former director-general of Border Force, said it was "quite easy' for a migrant on immigration bail who was close to being deported to disappear. Mr Smith said: "We haven't really got to grips with identifying and catching people who are working cash-in-hand here. "I know we have right-to-work checks and right-to-rent checks but it is quite easy to lose yourself in the black economy in this country. "You are only really going to get caught if you happen to be in a raid when immigration enforcement turn up. They will recognise them as an absconder because they will have been fingerprinted, so your biometric data will be in the system.

The figures were obtained from a "whistleblower" by Rupert Lowe MP,. Picture: Alamy