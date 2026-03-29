Owner‑occupiers aged 60 and over hold the majority (55 per cent) of the UK’s net housing wealth in the UK, analysis from a property firm indicates.

Those aged 60 and over hold a total of £3.84 trillion of housing equity, Savills estimated – of which around £2.92 trillion is held in main residences, while other equity is in buy-to-let investments and other residential holdings.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “Housing is clearly a massive store of wealth in the UK, especially for older homeowners who hold high proportions of both owner-occupier and buy-to-let housing wealth.

“Much of it is concentrated in London and the South East, where owner‑occupiers aged 60 (plus) alone hold just over £1 trillion in net housing wealth.

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