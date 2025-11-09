Nearly a million people have been evacuated ahead of Typhoon Fung-wong

'Super typhoon' Fung Wong is expected only days after Typhoon Kalmaegi left a trail of destruction and 200 dead across Southeast Asia. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Just under a million people have been evacuated in the Philippines ahead of Typhoon Fung-wong, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday evening.

The storm was upgraded to super typhoon by the country's meteorological service, recording sustained winds around 185 km/h (115mph) and gusts of 230km/h (143mph) expected. The government has raised the highest alert level, Signal No 5, for southeastern and central areas, including Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Aurora province. Metro Manila and nearby provinces are under Signal No 3. Several schools have either cancelled classes on Monday or moved them online, and nearly 300 flights have been cancelled. The first part of the Philippines to be directly hit by the storm was the eastern Bicol region on Sunday morning. Luzon - the country's main population centre - is expected to be hit on Sunday night, with over 200mm of rain forecast in some areas. Around 100-200mm is expected in the Metro Manilla area, with the downpours expected to cause severe flooding and landslides.

A man tries to retrieve a vehicle submerged in flood waters caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in Liloan, Cebu province, central Philippines on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan, comes only days after an earlier tropical storm. Storm Kalmaegi, which hit on November 6, left a trail of destruction and nearly 200 people dead across Southeast Asia. Although Typhoon Fung-wong is expected to weaken after making landfall - likely somewhere around the districts of Baler and Casiguran - it is likely to remain a typhoon as it travels over Luzon. Eastern parts of the Philippines have already begun experiencing heavy rains and winds, a weather official said on Saturday evening, with reports that power has been knocked out in some areas. While much of the country is expected to be affected, there are significant concerns about areas expected to could take a direct hit, with Catanduanes, an island in the east of the Bicol region, already reporting extreme conditions. Residents there, as well as in other low-lying and coastal areas, have been urged to move to higher ground by Sunday morning.

Crowds of passengers wait at the Terminal 2 of the Shanghai Pudong International Airport after over 300 flights were cancelled due to the storm. Picture: Alamy