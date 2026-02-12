A search operation is under way after the coastguard received reports of a man going overboard from a passenger ferry.

HM Coastguard said crews responded to the incident on the Stranraer to Larne service at 1.21pm on Thursday.

They said Larne and Portmuck Coastguard rescue teams, RNLI lifeboats from Larne and Donaghadee and an HM Coastguard rescue helicopter are taking part in the operation.

The RNLI said its all-weather lifeboat, based in Larne, was launched at 1.25pm.

They said their Donaghadee-based crew were later requested to join the search and they launched their all-weather lifeboat at 2.45pm.

