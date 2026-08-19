Parkrun officials in Weymouth have made the decision to suspend the event for at least two weeks over "worrying" conditions.

The running event which takes place at Lodmoor Country Park every Saturday morning has recently seen a surge in participants leading to concerning safety issues for runners and the public.

Announcing the decision on their Facebook page, organisers have confirmed the Weymouth parkrun, which is free sporting race every week, will be cancelled for the next two Saturdays.

The hosts have admitted the 5km route has attracted more than 500 runners in recent weeks and as a result "more incidents have been reported" as competitors find themselves "tripped or barged into".

Following an increase in complaints, the event is no longer scheduled for the 22nd and 29th August as they ensure new signage is installed.