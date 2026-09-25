Around 550 deaths every week across all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland may be caused by overcrowding in emergency departments

Overcrowding in A&E departments and corridor care is linked to hundreds of deaths every week in the UK, according to a new study. Picture: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Overcrowding in A&E departments and corridor care is linked to hundreds of deaths every week in the UK, according to a new study.

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A review of more than 19,000 adult patients found that, for every 10 per cent increase in emergency department occupancy, the chance of dying in the following 28 days rose by 1 per cent. The work was carried out at 134 A&Es in Wales, Northern Ireland and England last year and presented at the European Emergency Medicine Congress in France. Dr Ryan McHenry, from the University of Glasgow, and an emergency medicine doctor in the west of Scotland, presented the study, which took place across a two-week period in March 2025 and reflects around 70 per cent of emergency departments in Wales, Northern Ireland and England. Read more: UK announces £88 million to provide healthcare and clean water to Palestinians Read more: ‘AI is making me invisible’: Woman with facial paralysis says 'exclusionary' tech is leaving disabled people behind

He said: “We found that increased crowding in emergency departments is associated with increased mortality for patients admitted to hospital. “This is important because we know that emergency departments are now often very crowded, and reducing that crowding has the real potential to save lives.” Dr McHenry told the Press Association how hundreds of deaths were linked to busy A&E departments every week. He said around 550 deaths every week across all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland may be caused by overcrowding in emergency departments. “Although we cover the majority of the emergency departments in the UK, this was still a relatively small study, and the possible range of expected deaths is therefore large; we estimate anywhere between 33 and 1,083 excess deaths are plausible,” he said.

Overcrowding in A&E departments and corridor care is linked to hundreds of deaths every week in the UK, according to a new study. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

For the research, occupancy was calculated by how many spaces, such as cubicles, the A&E department had compared with how many patients were being treated. Results indicated that, on average, emergency departments were operating at 175 per cent occupancy, a marker of overcrowding. Dr McHenry and his colleagues also looked at the impact of “corridor care” where patients receive treatment in non-standard clinical spaces such as corridors. This was also linked to an increase in the risk of deaths at a similar rate as overcrowding, although the team said occupancy rate was much easier to measure and record. Dr Felix Lorang, a member of the emergency medicine congress abstract selection committee, said: “Many emergency departments are operating far beyond capacity, and the ‘exit block’ — when patients are stuck in the emergency department because no inpatient ward beds are available – places an even greater burden on these emergency departments. “This makes it harder for doctors and nurses to deliver the treatment patients need, or even the minimum treatment required to prevent further harm. “This research makes it unmistakably clear to all of us – patients, medical professionals, and hospital managers alike – that overcrowding and corridor care mean many emergency patients will not survive.”

Overcrowding in A&E departments and corridor care is linked to hundreds of deaths every week in the UK, according to a new study. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images