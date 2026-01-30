An independent review has been launched into the state of accommodation for single soldiers after years of complaints from service personnel about damp, mould, poor heating and outdated living conditions.

Around 80,000 single and unaccompanied personnel in the UK and overseas are expected to benefit from the Single Living Accommodation and Overseas Estate Review, announced on Friday following a visit by the Minister for Veterans and People to RAF Brize Norton.

The announcement follows LBC reporting last year on widespread problems in military housing, including thousands of emergency repair call-outs in the weeks before Remembrance Sunday.

Figures obtained through Parliamentary questions in 2025 show 7,336 urgent housing repairs were logged in just four weeks, with some contractors taking nearly two days on average to respond to serious health and safety issues such as power failures and heating loss. Urgent call-outs rose by a third compared to January.

The review follows feedback from thousands of service members who say their accommodation no longer reflects modern military life, after what ministers now openly describe as prolonged underinvestment that has damaged morale and retention across the Armed Forces.

It sits alongside the government’s Defence Housing Strategy, which pledged £9.2 billion over the next decade to upgrade more than 40,000 service family homes, and legislation in the Armed Forces Bill to create a new Defence Housing Service aimed at putting personnel first.

While the review gets underway, the Ministry of Defence says repair work has already accelerated. Over the past three years, more than 614,000 maintenance jobs have been carried out in single living accommodation, including over 38,000 urgent heating and hot water repairs. The MOD claims 95 percent were completed within target timescales, with £244 million spent on improvements.