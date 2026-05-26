The Met Office said that a UK record for the highest daily minimum temperature for May was set as the temperature did not fall below 21.3C overnight

Heatwave sunset seen from top of Greenwich Park as the UK records its hottest ever day in May as temperature hits 34.8C. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

By Rebecca Henrys

More records could be broken on Tuesday after the UK experienced its hottest May day of all time and a "tropical night".

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The Met Office said that a UK record for the highest daily minimum temperature for May was set as the temperature did not fall below 21.3C overnight at Kenley Airfield, south London, making it a “tropical night”. The UK also recorded its provisional all-time hottest meteorological spring temperature when Kew Gardens in south-west London hit 34.8C on Monday. The Met Office listed 12 locations where the record was topped on Monday – ranging from Suffolk to Berkshire to Warwickshire – while 97 of its sites reached or surpassed 30C. Until that day, the all-time May peak stood at 32.8C reached in 1922 and 1944. Read more: UK enjoys historic bank holiday with record high temperatures of 34.8C - as high pressure set to stay on Tuesday Read more: US launches 'self-defensive' strikes on Iranian missile sites and boats

As the hottest May temperatures on record since 1922 were recorded, people enjoy the cool water at Shadwell Basin in Wapping. Picture: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Temperature records are usually broken by just tenths of a degree. The expected high for large swathes of southern England and Wales on Tuesday is 35C – which could creep up to 36C, senior Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said. Those forecasts span the Midlands, the south-east and south-west England, East Anglia, and South Wales. Thunderstorms may be sparked in the afternoon, which will affect how hot it gets. “So it’s a trickier one to predict the temperatures for tomorrow, definitely potential for it to be hotter,” Ms Mitchell said. Records may also be broken in the lead-up with forecasters warning some places may not drop below 20C overnight. The UK's previous warmest May night was measured on Sunday when temperatures did not fall below 19.4C at Kenley Airfield, Surrey.

Visitors enjoy the hot weather at Bournemouth beach, on May 25, 2026. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Many places across England and Wales will reach the heatwave threshold on Tuesday and some will have had five days of it by Wednesday, Ms Mitchell said. Heatwave conditions were already met in eight parts of England by Sunday night: Heathrow, Kew Gardens and Northolt London; Benson in Oxfordshire; Brooms Barn and Santon Downham in Suffolk; High Beech and Writtle in Essex. That number will be higher after the bank holiday weather but the data is yet to be released, Ms Mitchell said. The fact that nearly a hundred sites reached 30C on Monday “goes to show just how many places would have succeeded their heatwave threshold”, she added. To qualify as a heatwave, temperatures must meet or surpass a specific threshold for three consecutive days. The highest heatwave threshold in the UK at this time of year is 28C, which applies to London and north of the capital towards Cambridgeshire. Temperatures will start to gradually decline from the middle of the week but it will still be largely dry with sunny spells.

Many will still experience temperatures in the high 20Cs. However, they will fall by around 10C in eastern areas as a brisk easterly wind develops. If validated, the latest May record means seven of the 12 monthly highs have been set since 2003, the Met Office said. A previous study by the forecasters found that breaking that record “is around three times more likely now in our current climate than it would have been in a natural climate not impacted by greenhouse gas emissions”. This means that the once one-in-a-hundred year event is now a one-in-33 event, it said. It comes after last week saw lows of minus 5C in Scotland and daytime temperatures more widely peaked at about 14C to 15C. “We see these changes happening so much more dramatically,” Met Office senior forecaster Greg Dewhurst said on Monday morning, adding that climate change is boosting the heat. “In the past, heatwaves built and built and built and built over days and days and days – these now just develop so quickly.”

A woman gives water to her dog as they cool off in Hutton Beck as it runs through Hutton le Hole on May 25, 2026. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Amid the bank holiday weekend heat, South East Water apologised and handed out bottled water after about 502 of its customers had issues including outages and low pressure. Meanwhile, fire and smoke spread across a large patch of Holyrood Park, Edinburgh, above St Anthony’s Chapel on Monday. On Sunday, Lincolnshire Police said the body of 15-year-old Declan Sawyer was recovered from the water at Swanholme Lakes, Lincoln, after he had been reported to be in trouble that afternoon. The May high record was surpassed in: Heathrow, Greater London (34.4C); Northolt, Greater London (34.2C); Teddington Bushy Park, Middlesex (34C); Benson, Oxfordshire (33.6C); Wisley, Surrey (33.3C); Reading University, Berkshire (33.2C); Wellesbourne, Warwickshire (33.2C); Cippenham, Berkshire (33.0C); Brize Norton, Oxfordshire (32.9C); Charlwood, Surrey (32.9C); Houghton Hall, Norfolk (32.9C) and Santon Downham, Suffolk (32.9C). It was matched at Marham, Norfolk and Woburn, Bedfordshire.