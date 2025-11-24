The shocking new research, based on government data, lays bare the link between poverty and childhood obesity

231,941 Year 6 pupils are classed as either overweight or obese. Picture: Alamy

By Connor Hand

Nearly 250,000 children in England are leaving primary school either overweight or obese, LBC has learned, with obesity rates among the poorest children nearly twice as high as those of their wealthiest classmates.

New analysis shows that almost half (44%) 10- and 11-year-olds from the most deprived sections of society are leaving primary school with a BMI above the healthy weight, compared to just 26% of primary school leavers whose parents were in the top 10% of earners. The shocking new research, based on government data, lays bare the link between poverty and childhood obesity, and is likely to pile further pressure on the Chancellor to make radical reforms to the two-child benefit cap. The abolition of the cap - which limits the payment of Universal Credit and tax credit payments to a family's first two children - has become a totemic issue for many Labour MPs. In recent weeks, both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have hinted that the cap could be scrapped in Wednesday's Budget, at an estimated cost of £3.5bn per year by 2030.

“The government has to think about child poverty if it is serious about the health of our children and the health of our population at large.”. Picture: Getty

Overall, 231,941 Year 6 pupils are classed as either overweight or obese - which is over a third of those leaving primary school. At current rates, it’s projected that this figure could reach over 50% by 2035. The King’s Fund, an independent health charity which shared this data exclusively with LBC, has warned that without additional measures, the government is at risk of failing in its efforts to deliver its target of raising “the healthiest generation of children ever”. Its chief executive, Sarah Woolnough, says the statistics show obesity rates are still heading “in the wrong direction”, and that “half measures” alone cannot be relied on to reduce childhood obesity. “The action the government has set out - while welcome - isn’t comprehensive enough to deal with the challenge on our hands,” Ms Woolnough told LBC. “Healthy food is more expensive than ultra-processed, cheap takeaway options, and too many of our children don’t have access to the sort of food that will keep them a healthy weight in the long-term. “If you live in a deprived community or household, you will be less likely to access and afford healthy, nutritious food, so we’d like the government to address poverty through the lens of improving health. “The government has to think about child poverty if it is serious about the health of our children and the health of our population at large.” A study by the University of Oxford earlier this year found that childhood obesity is costing the NHS an additional £340m per year, as well as leaving individuals at increased risk of developing long-term health problems like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and liver conditions. The government has already committed to banning junk food adverts both online and before 9pm on TV, while buy-one-get-one-free promotions on unhealthy food products are also being restricted.