Ovo is the third-largest household supplier behind Octopus Energy and British Gas

The precise number of job losses is not yet clear, but one insider suggested “several hundred” roles could go. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Ovo Energy is drawing up plans to cut hundreds of jobs in a bid to convince regulators that it has a credible route back to financial stability.

The supplier, one of Britain’s largest, serving around four million households, is expected to announce the redundancies as early as Wednesday, Sky News reports. The precise number of job losses is not yet clear, but one insider suggested “several hundred” roles could go. The planned cuts form part of a revised business plan submitted to regulator Ofgem, which is focused on strengthening profitability. Industry sources say the proposals are also likely to include restrictions on taking on new customers while the company works to place its finances on firmer ground. A spokeswoman for Ovo declined to comment on the size of the cuts or the scale of its current workforce. Read More: Government to name and shame businesses breaching minimum wage rules

Ovo Energy branded E-taxi recharging at a dedicated rapid electric charging point in central London. Picture: Alamy

The move comes less than a month after chief executive David Buttress stepped down during an ongoing effort to attract new investors willing to inject hundreds of millions of pounds into the company. Mr Buttress, the former Just Eat boss and Boris Johnson’s short-lived cost-of-living tsar, has been replaced by Chris Houghton, a former Ovo executive who previously worked alongside founder Stephen Fitzpatrick. Former Virgin Money chief Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia has also been appointed chair of the company’s retail energy arm. Ovo is the third-largest household supplier behind Octopus Energy and British Gas. The business has spent months trying to raise roughly £300m in new equity, with advisers at Rothschild speaking to multiple potential backers. Last month, Sky News revealed that Norwegian investment group Verdane had walked away from discussions over concerns about the sector’s regulatory environment. The group had been in detailed talks about injecting a substantial sum into Ovo in exchange for a large stake. Iberdrola - owner of Scottish Power - has also held early-stage discussions about a possible tie-up.

