The 16-year-old won the award for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Owen Cooper poses in the press room with the award for best performance by a male supporting actor in a television series for 'Adolescence'. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Adolescence star Owen Cooper’s drama teacher has told LBC News how his success is inspiring other teenagers.

The 16-year-old, who gained international recognition for his debut role playing a teenage murder suspect in the Netflix drama, spoke of his "incredible journey" as he collected the gong for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes on Sunday. He said: “What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it. “But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys." Cooper's former drama teacher, Esther Morgan, who is the co-founder of Drama MOB, has told LBC News' Steve Holden of her pride seeing his success, and how it has inspired other teenagers. Read more: Jessie Buckley triumphs for role as Shakespeare’s wife - as Adolescence dominates at the Golden Globes Read more: Adolescence scoops four Critics Choice Awards as Jessie Buckley wins best actress

Owen Cooper (l) and Stephen Graham (r) star in Adolescence. Picture: Netfllix

She said: "Owen first won a National television award and we were like, 'oh, that's amazing'. "Somebody from our drama schools won an NTA and then obviously he went on to win an Emmy and then he's won a Critics Choice and now he's won a Golden Globe. So it's just insane." She explained how the teenager joined the drama school when he was just 12-years-old, and she could tell he had something special. "When it came to performing or listening or taking notes, you could tell if you were speaking to the group, his eyes were on you, he was listening, he wanted to learn, he wanted to do well," she said. "And I think his focus and him wanting to better his skills really stood out."

Owen Cooper starred in the Netflix series Adolescence . Picture: Alamy