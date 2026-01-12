Adolescence star Owen Cooper’s drama teacher reveals how his success is inspiring other teenage boys
The 16-year-old won the award for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
Adolescence star Owen Cooper’s drama teacher has told LBC News how his success is inspiring other teenagers.
The 16-year-old, who gained international recognition for his debut role playing a teenage murder suspect in the Netflix drama, spoke of his "incredible journey" as he collected the gong for best supporting actor at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
He said: “What started off as what I thought I might be OK at, I might be awful at, I took a risk and I went to drama classes, I was the only boy there, it was embarrassing but I got through it.
“But I’m still very much an apprentice, I’m still learning every day, I’m still every day learning from the people sat in front of me who have inspired me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys."
Cooper's former drama teacher, Esther Morgan, who is the co-founder of Drama MOB, has told LBC News' Steve Holden of her pride seeing his success, and how it has inspired other teenagers.
She said: "Owen first won a National television award and we were like, 'oh, that's amazing'.
"Somebody from our drama schools won an NTA and then obviously he went on to win an Emmy and then he's won a Critics Choice and now he's won a Golden Globe. So it's just insane."
She explained how the teenager joined the drama school when he was just 12-years-old, and she could tell he had something special.
"When it came to performing or listening or taking notes, you could tell if you were speaking to the group, his eyes were on you, he was listening, he wanted to learn, he wanted to do well," she said.
"And I think his focus and him wanting to better his skills really stood out."
The teacher said they've had a number of northern teenage boys apply to join the drama school since Cooper won the Emmy.
She said: "Owen hadn't done anything before he came to us and the fact that we were able to train him and we were able to offer these opportunities to him, and now to all the lads that have seen what Owen's done and they hear him say, 'hey, it's a bit embarrassing, it's quite difficult when you're a 12-year-old boy to walk into a drama class and express yourself'.
"And he's right, it can be a bit embarrassing for them, but I think they've seen what he's gone on to do and they now see the benefits from it. We have had quite a few new starters now, which is fantastic."
She added that she's so pleased and "so, so proud of Owen".
Cooper, who has already won an Emmy and a Critics’ Choice award for his performance in Adolescence, said while accepting his Golden Globe: “Standing here at the Golden Globes does not feel real whatsoever. What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through.”
He wrapped up the speech saying: “Bring on 2026. You’ll never walk alone.”
The closing line is a reference to the anthem of Liverpool Football Club.