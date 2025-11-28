The brazen thief was caught on video as he fled the scene on a bike carrying the £900 giant ornament

The festive statue, named Nolan, was taken from outside Copper Blossom in Edinburgh. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

The manager of a cocktail bar has said he had "no idea" why a giant nutcracker statue was stolen from outside his venue, as police continue to probe its disappearance.

The eight foot figure, valued at £900, was taken from outside Copper Blossom on George Street in Edinburgh city centre on Monday evening by a thief on a bicycle. CCTV footage shows a hooded man picking up the statue and almost falling off his bike while doing so, breaking one of the bar's £350 tables in the process. As he cycled off with the stolen soldier, it can be seen bashing a bollard, with the man almost falling off his bike again.

The festive statue, named Nolan, was twinned with fellow nutcracker Nelson, and they together formed a key part of the venue’s Christmas display The incident was reported to Police Scotland at around 1pm the following day. General manager Paul Paxton said on Friday: "It has completely vanished. We've got the police coming to see us so hopefully we'll hear a little bit more about it. "We have had some messages come in from people saying they’ve spotted him a few kilometres away from the venue." Mr Paxton has attempted to find the statue for sale online, and said he does not know why it was stolen in the first place. He added: "I've got no idea what he'll use it for. "I was looking at Facebook Marketplace to see if it would pop up, but no luck."

Paul Paxton, general manager of Copper Blossom, standing in place of where a nutcracker statue stood. Picture: PA