The owners of the family zoo where a three-year-old boy was hurled into a crocodile enclosure have spoken out for the first time since the "distressing incident"

“We were alerted to reports that a child had allegedly been thrown into one of our crocodile enclosures in the Tropical House.

In their first public statement since the attack, the Johnson’s said: “A fortnight ago, our family and team at Johnsons of Old Hurst experienced one of the most distressing incidents in our history

They said the boy was rescued swiftly and received first aid after being attacked by at least one crocodile after falling into the enclosure. He was taken to Addenbrook’s Hospital in Cambridge in a critical condition and is still being treated at the site.

The Johnsons hailed their staff for responding "within minutes of the first radio call".

Andy and Tracey Johnson of Old Hurst zoo in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, sent “hope and prayers” to the toddler left critically injured after the attack on June 18.

“Everyone who was on site that day acted with incredible speed and determination. Within minutes of the first radio call, the child had been rescued from the enclosure and was receiving first aid.”

They added that emergency services arrived ”very quickly”, adding that “we cannot thank them enough for their professionalism, compassion and dedication in such difficult circumstances.”

The couple continued: “We would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to the visitors who stepped forward to help, including off-duty paramedics and police officers, whose calm and immediate actions made a real difference.

“We are immensely proud of our own staff, who responded without hesitation and did everything they could to help and support the child until the emergency services took over.

“Thank you for standing with us. Above all, our thoughts remain with the young boy and his family. We continue to hope and pray for his speedy recovery and ask that they are given the privacy, compassion and support they need at this time.”

It comes a day after the family of the boy released its first statement since the attack.

The statement, which did not name the family and was released through Cambridgeshire Police, said: We would like to thank the staff at the zoo who rescued our son from the enclosure.

“We are truly grateful for the public support and well-wishes we have received, as well as to everyone who has been directly involved in our son’s care and recovery in hospital.

“Our attention remains focused on his recovery and supporting him through this extremely challenging and prolonged period of time.”

A 30-year-old man from Norfolk was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident.

He was later bailed as police said he was “assessed as not being fit for interview”.

The suspect reportedly has learning difficulties and had been on a trip with carers.

A fundraising page has been set up to support the boy’s recovery and rehabilitation and to give his family financial stability while they support him in hospital, the force said.

The fundraiser, which has raised nearly £25,000 as of Thursday night, says that the boy is now stable, but he faces a "long road to recovery".

It adds: "Should any funds remain after meeting the family’s needs, they will be donated to the charities and organisations within the Addenbrooke’s Trust to support other families facing similar challenges."