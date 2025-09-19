Oxbridge pushed out of top three in UK university rankings for first time. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Oxford and Cambridge universities have slipped out of the top three in prestigious university rankings for the first time ever.

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026 ranked London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) first for the second year in a row, followed by the University of St Andrews in second place, and Durham University in third. The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge were joint fourth, which marks the first time neither have held a place in the top three in the 32 years the guide has been running. Last year Oxford was ranked third, and Cambridge had already been pushed to fourth. Both were pushed down last year when LSE moved up to first place from fourth, and St Andrews came second. Read more: Students heading to university warned about key scams targeting young adults Read more: University staff balloted for strike action over job cuts

Last year Cambridge had already been pushed to fourth. Picture: Alamy

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “In a very competitive top 10 Durham has climbed two places in a year, which is a significant achievement. “In doing so it has outdone both Oxford and Cambridge, helping to push both of them out of the top three in our league table for the first time in the Good University Guide’s history. “Its stellar academic performance was boosted this year by improvements in teaching quality and student experience.”

Durham University moved up to third place this year . Picture: Alamy