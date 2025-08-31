Horror in London as two stabbings in 24 hours at Oxford Circus
Police have launched an urgent appeal after two stabbings took place in Oxford Circus Tube Station within 24 hours - which police believe to be linked.
Officers for the British Transport Police were called to Oxford Circus station at 3:40am on Saturday and just after 1:30am on Sunday to reports of serious assaults.
A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab injuries on Saturday morning and a 41-year-old was found injured on Sunday and also taken to hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made in connection at this time.
But, the BTP has released an image of a man who may have information which could help the investigation.
DCI Gareth Davies said: “There is absolutely no place for violence on the rail network, and detectives are working at pace to investigate these two connected incidents.
"Passengers will see an increased police presence at the station while officers carry out their enquiries.
“We are urging anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen these incidents take place or events leading up to, to get in touch and assist us with our enquiries. Any piece of information might be vital for our investigation."
Any witnesses, or anyone else with information who is yet to speak to police, is urged to get in touch by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 49 of 31 August.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.