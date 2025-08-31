Police have launched an urgent appeal after two stabbings took place in Oxford Circus Tube Station within 24 hours - which police believe to be linked.

Officers for the British Transport Police were called to Oxford Circus station at 3:40am on Saturday and just after 1:30am on Sunday to reports of serious assaults.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab injuries on Saturday morning and a 41-year-old was found injured on Sunday and also taken to hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection at this time.

But, the BTP has released an image of a man who may have information which could help the investigation.