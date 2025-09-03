A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection to two stabbings at Oxford Circus Underground station in London - believed to be linked.

Mohamed Yousif, of Winns Mews, Tottenham, is charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm, one count of common assault, one count of possession of a bladed article and one count of theft.

Officers for the British Transport Police were called to the busy station at 3:40am on Saturday and just after 1:30am on Sunday to reports of serious assaults.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with stab injuries on Saturday morning and a 41-year-old was found injured on Sunday and also taken to hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were not life changing or life threatening and men have since been discharged from hospital.

British Transport Police have said they are continuing to investigate the incidents.

Officers urge witnesses or anyone else with information to get in touch.