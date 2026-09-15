Oxford's temporary congestion charge is set to be replaced by a new traffic filter scheme, which could see motorists fined up to £70.

The controversial congestion charge in the city centre finished on Sunday, September 13, with the traffic filter scheme now being trialled for the next 18 months.

Cars will be banned from passing six points in central Oxford and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will spot vehicles that stray into the zone.

Those found to have broken the rule are liable for a £70 fine, which will be reduced to £35, if paid within 21 days.

The cameras are only in operation during specific times.

Gareth Epps, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for transport, told the Oxford Mail: "The congestion charge was a bold temporary scheme that has had demonstrably positive impacts.

"The traffic filters trial, coming in the autumn, is one way we’ll further reduce traffic and enable bus journeys to be quicker and more reliable."

He added: "It has been encouraging to hear that 70 per cent of businesses surveyed say the congestion charge has had no effect, or a positive effect, on their business."

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