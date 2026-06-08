An Oxford University professor labelled a "bigot" by pro-trans rights activists has cancelled upcoming lectures after they disrupted two of his talks.

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The same activists also disrupted a second lecture on 'Single-Sex Spaces' last Friday, but audience members reportedly shouted at them.

“If you are here in a critical capacity to challenge his ideas... that is not the same as refusing to platform him. He will not be convinced by your arguments. Please join me in walking out and refusing to platform this bigot,” one protester said.

In footage captured by an attendee, the activists are seen standing by his lectern telling the audience he “masks his transphobia behind a thin veneer of academia”.

Dr Michael Foran, 32, an associate professor of law at the university, was heckled by protesters at two separate talks about gender law.

Here are the utter bellends, doing their usual social justice warrior, Complex PTSD schtick, sent to me by a disgusted student who wanted to LISTEN TO @michaelpforan pic.twitter.com/kEcx1rB0yT

However, another two activists appeared to pop up shortly afterward and persisted with the protest before being booted out.The academic has since confirmed he has cancelled two lectures due to the “escalating disruptive protests”.He had been due to lecture on themes including sex, gender identity, and the law.

One lectured set for this Friday was titled 'Gender Critical and Gender Identity Belief' and another called 'Sexual Assault by Deception' was set for June 19.

“It is unfortunate that these protesters have chosen disruption over genuine intellectual engagement grounded in academic charity and rigour. In attempting to shame students into deplatforming these lectures, they manifest the antithesis of what a university stands for,” he wrote on X.

He added in another post that it is “deeply lamentable” that he had to cancel the lectures but said disruption ‘has undermined the academic nature of this series.”

“Students shouldn’t face bullying or harassment when attending academic events,” Dr Foran added.

The activists have sparked backlash online with critics accusing them of “silencing debate”.

Dennis Noel Kavanagh, Director at Gay Men’s Network, wrote on X: “Associate Professor Foran being a decent, moderate, constructive and intelligent voice in all this against a background of two bit thugs trying to silence rational debate.”

Joan Smith, author and human rights campaigner, wrote on X: “They are scared of you and the power of ideas, Michael. This is the behaviour of bullies and cowards.”

But others have leapt to the defence of the protesters.

X user Shay Yay wrote: “His lecture went ahead, uninterrupted.

“No one forced cancellation - he did it because turnout was shit and he gets more attention pretending to be cancelled.”

Kate Barker, the chief executive of LGB Alliance, said: “We’re saddened that the people of Oxford have been deprived of Michael’s expertise, especially at a time when clarity and expertise on the law is so sorely needed.“

“We would urge these intolerant activists to apply a little critical thinking, and engage with people and arguments, even when they feel uncomfortable,” she added.

An Oxford University spokesman said: “Freedom of speech and academic freedom are fundamental to the University of Oxford.

“Members of our academic community must be able to teach, research, speak and debate within the law, including on issues that are controversial or strongly contested. Equally, we support the right to lawful protest and civil disagreement

.“Despite interruptions by protesters at the start, the first two talks in Professor Foran’s series proceeded and continued uninterrupted.

“We are concerned that the series will not now be completed as planned. The talks were being delivered alongside the publication of Professor Foran’s recent book, and the University will work with him to explore how the remaining events can take place.

“The University remains committed to freedom of speech, academic freedom and respectful debate.”