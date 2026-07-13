The University of Oxford will test a new vaccine against deadly Ebola, which has been spreading through the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Researchers are also working with partners in Uganda to prepare for trials in Africa.

To support the “rapid launch of the study and progression of the vaccine candidate into clinical evaluation”, some 620,000 doses of the ChAdOx1 BDBV vaccine for potential future use have been stockpiled. Some 4,000 investigational doses have also been supplied for the Oxford trial.

Scientists at the university have rapidly developed a jab against the Bundibugyo type of Ebola and will now assess its safety and immune response in 50 healthy adults in the UK aged 18 to 55.

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Volunteers will be monitored for a year, but scientists expect to know quickly whether the jab could provide people with good protection.

The new vaccine uses the same technology as the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, meaning it could be developed in weeks.

Professor Teresa Lambe, the study’s lead scientific investigator, said: “The ongoing Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak continues to devastate affected communities, underlining the urgent need for effective vaccines and treatments.

“Our team has worked tirelessly with global partners to develop a candidate ChAdOx BDBV vaccine, demonstrating how collaborative partnerships can enable rapid response in the face of rapidly evolving outbreaks.

“This milestone comes after only 57 days since the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.”

Dr Nicole Lurie, executive director of preparedness and response at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi), said: “The deadly Bundibugyo epidemic is already the third-largest Ebola outbreak on record, and infection numbers are continuing to rise.

“The University of Oxford’s work to progress their Bundibugyo vaccine candidate ready to enter Phase I trials in a matter of weeks is a pivotal milestone in the response effort.

“Every step that brings a safe and effective vaccine closer helps strengthen our ability to protect vulnerable communities, save lives and bring this outbreak under control.”