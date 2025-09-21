Traffic will be banned from Oxford Street on Sunday - as Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan tries to make the case for pedestrianising the major shopping destination.

Vehicles are prohibited from Oxford Circus to Orchard Street between noon and 8pm for the event on Sunday.

The space will be used for activities and entertainment such as live music performances, art installations, food and drink stands and a literary festival.

Oxford Street is one of the world's busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

Sir Sadiq wants to permanently ban vehicles from a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

