Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26

The London Mayor's office is today marking the first phase of permanently pedestrianising Oxford Street, London's busy shopping thoroughfare. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

A mile-long stretch of Oxford Street will officially been pedestrianised from today, as Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan hailed it “a truly momentous occasion for the capital”.

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Speaking as the renowned shopping street was closed to vehicles, the closure is set to see Orchard Street and Great Portland Street declared traffic-free, with buses diverted onto nearby roads. The closure has already caused lengthy queues around neighbouring streets at rush hour on Monday, with buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorised vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs no longer able to enter. Meanwhile, deliveries can be made from midnight to 7am for stores along the stretch, popular among tourists. Oxford Street, which produces an annual spend of around £3.1 billion, is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day and the overhaul comes in time for the run-up to Christmas. Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26 and will instead be diverted onto nearby roads. Read more: London's 'most hated' Euston station to get £50m upgrade with end to 'last minute' platform announcements Read more: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side

Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan hailed it “a truly momentous occasion for the capital”. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day. Lord Khan said the changes come “just in time” for the Christmas shopping period. “Following strong support from Londoners and businesses, I’m excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street really coming to life next month as we start going traffic-free, just in time for the busy Christmas shopping period,” the mayor said.

The section of Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street will be closed to private motorised vehicles, buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

“I encourage everyone to explore and enjoy our newly traffic-free Oxford Street, as we work to create a vibrant destination that welcomes Londoners and visitors alike. “Revitalising Oxford Street will help to super-charge regeneration, boosting jobs and economic growth in the capital and beyond.” He added the plans will help build a “greener, better, more prosperous London for everyone”. But the deputy leader of Westminster City Council said Lord Khan is “rushing preparations”. Councillor Tim Barnes said: “While we finally now have a timetable for the proposed pedestrianisation, Westminster City Council, residents and businesses on Oxford Street still have a long list of unanswered questions about how it will work.

A new era for Oxford Street starts now 💚 pic.twitter.com/hrmWTuzW9z — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) October 25, 2026