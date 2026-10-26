Sir Sadiq Khan hails new era for iconic London shopping street as scheme comes into place

By William Mata

The first step towards pedestrianising Oxford Street has commenced, with traffic now banned from entering a section of the iconic shopping street in a move to boost business and help the environment.

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Mayor of London, Lord Sadiq Khan, has pushed to ban through traffic along the famous shopping street and has hailed its implementation this week as a boost for the capital ahead of Christmas. He said: "I’m excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street really coming to life. “I encourage everyone to explore and enjoy our newly traffic-free Oxford Street, as we work to create a vibrant destination that welcomes Londoners and visitors alike." The scheme has not been without controversy, with Westminster City Council's leader having accused Lord Khan of "rushing implementation" and added: “Traffic will be pushed to the small streets nearby, causing economic and environmental harm". Here is what it means. Read also: Oxford Street to be pedestrianised from October

When will the pedestrian scheme begin? An initial 1km stretch of Oxford Street has been pedestrianised as of Monday, October 26, from Orchard Street to Great Portland Street. Through traffic has now been largely banned from this area, and the space will be used for two public squares, more than 100 new seats, dining tables, and 50 new trees - all of which will be implemented by the spring. The pedestrianisation of this initial stretch forms the “first phase” of changes to Oxford Street, and changes will be temporary so that “real-time data” can be collected on how people use the space. This will then shape how further stretches of Oxford Street will be pedestrianised.

Extensive roadworks begin as Oxford Street is pedestrianised. A large section of the popular shopping street is now closed to traffic. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Which areas are affected? Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day. The most significant change is that the street from Orchard Street to Great Portland Street is free of traffic for the first time. This 1km area extends from Oxford Circus station, west past Bond Street, towards Marble Arch. Shops along this stretch include: Swatch, Moss Bros, Uniqlo, Waitrose, Disney and Zara. Under the scheme, deliveries can still be made from midnight to 7am for stores along the stretch.

Extensive roadworks begin as Oxford Street is pedestrianised. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

Which vehicles are banned from going down Oxford Street? Transport for London has stated that private vehicles, buses, taxis, cycles, scooters and pedicabs are not permitted along the pedestrianised area. There is no parking available in the traffic-free zone where vehicles are not permitted, although TfL has put Blue Badge parking options into place nearby. Mobility scooters are still allowed. Taxis are not allowed inside the zone but can drop passengers off just outside it.

Traffic barriers in place as pedestrianisation of Oxford Street commences. Picture: Stephen Chung/Alamy

Can I cycle down Oxford Street? No, bikes are not allowed to be ridden down the pedestrianised part of Oxford Street, but they can be pushed down. TfL has said that anyone who drives or rides into the area risks a Penalty Charge Notice. Officers are on site, and there are also bollards at both ends of the zone to stop cars from driving in.

Final hours of traffic on Oxford Street ahead of pedestrianisation. Picture: xiu bao/Alamy