Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26

Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

A stretch of Oxford Street will be pedestrianised from next month, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has announced.

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Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing almost a kilometre between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street from October 26 and will instead be diverted onto nearby roads. Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day. Sir Sadiq said the changes come “just in time” for the Christmas shopping period. “Following strong support from Londoners and businesses, I’m excited to see my bold vision for Oxford Street really coming to life next month as we start going traffic-free, just in time for the busy Christmas shopping period,” the mayor said. Read more: London's 'most hated' Euston station to get £50m upgrade with end to 'last minute' platform announcements Read more: 'It's a big decision': Andy Burnham fails to back Heathrow third runway as he admits 'strong views' on either side

The countdown is on for a traffic-free Oxford Street.



Monday 26 October marks a new chapter for the nation’s high street as it becomes pedestrianised. pic.twitter.com/BHzxd245U2 — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 28, 2026

“I encourage everyone to explore and enjoy our newly traffic-free Oxford Street, as we work to create a vibrant destination that welcomes Londoners and visitors alike. “Revitalising Oxford Street will help to super-charge regeneration, boosting jobs and economic growth in the capital and beyond.” He added the plans will help build a “greener, better, more prosperous London for everyone”. But the deputy leader of Westminster City Council said Sir Sadiq is “rushing preparations”. Councillor Tim Barnes said: “While we finally now have a timetable for the proposed pedestrianisation, Westminster City Council, residents and businesses on Oxford Street still have a long list of unanswered questions about how it will work.

Oxford Street London, Oxford St London. View east down Oxford St towards Tottenham Court Rd and Centre Point. Europe's busiest shopping street. Picture: Alamy