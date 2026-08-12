Sir Sadiq Khan has indicated that the newly pedestrianised Oxford Street will be included in plans to expand the use of the technology

LFR has been widely criticised by human rights groups, with one organisation describing the Oxford Street rollout as an escalation in routine public surveillance. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Live facial recognition cameras will be used on the UK’s busiest shopping street, the Mayor of London has appeared to confirm.

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The Metropolitan Police has already said it wants to expand the use of the technology in the capital, and Sir Sadiq Khan has indicated that the newly pedestrianised Oxford Street will be included. It would be among the first areas in the country to have permanent live facial recognition (LFR) infrastructure scanning the faces of people passing and comparing them with a watchlist of wanted suspects. The cameras would likely be attached to street furniture such as lampposts rather than a temporary police van, as has been the case up until now. LFR has been widely criticised by human rights groups, with one organisation describing the Oxford Street rollout as an escalation in routine public surveillance. Read more: Pair lose High Court challenge against Met use of Live Facial Recognition - as Sir Mark Rowley defends tech's rapid rollout Read more: Every UK police chief calls on Prime Minister to prevent PC Harper killers' release in damning open letter

Live facial recognition technology was used during the coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Getty

Scotland Yard plans to use static live facial recognition cameras in London’s West End and Soho – which have some of the highest crime rates in London. During a routine City Hall session last month, Sir Sadiq was asked about the rollout of LFR in the West End. He said: “The Met is working really closely with the Oxford Street Development Corporation about how, when we pedestrianise that street, we use LFR in a sensible way, using the opportunity of new CCTV to use LFR. “It is right and proper we should let the public know LFR is being used. The Met is very good at testing on individual sites before rolling out. “What we do not do is a big bang as it would be a disaster. I am confident that we will have a good rollout in the West End.”

Ruth Ehrlich, from human rights organisation Liberty, said: “The prospect of permanent live facial recognition cameras being introduced on Oxford Street marks a significant expansion of surveillance in public spaces. “This technology scans the faces of everyone who passes by, regardless of whether they are suspected of any wrongdoing. “If live facial recognition is to be deployed in one of the country’s busiest shopping and tourist destinations, there must be full transparency about how it will be used, what safeguards are in place, and how its impact on people’s rights will be monitored. “The Government has promised a legal framework for live facial recognition. The Met should not be rolling out more of this technology before that framework is in place. “Permanent cameras on Oxford Street would be a significant escalation in our nation’s capital.” Recent polling commissioned by Liberty suggested that 48% of people oppose scanning the faces of those walking on high streets when there is no suspected imminent threat.

Sir Sadiq Khan has indicated that the newly pedestrianised Oxford Street will be included in plans to expand the use of the technology. Picture: Getty

Jasleen Chaggar, from the campaign group Big Brother Watch, urged the mayor to abandon the idea. “Plans to turn the newly walkable Oxford Street into a permanent digital police line-up using live facial recognition software would be a mistake,” she said. “Innocent Londoners who are not suspected of any crime by the police should be able to wander around public spaces without identifying themselves to the authorities. “A face scan is as unique as a fingerprint. The police cannot take your fingerprints when you are not suspected of wrongdoing. Taking a faceprint is no less intrusive just because it happens remotely. “The West End rivals the best cities in the world for its culture and nightlife. The mayor should abandon the plans to roll out Orwellian biometric software which would instead place London in the company of authoritarian regimes.” The Met used fixed cameras during a six-month pilot in Croydon, south London, between October 2025 and May 2026, which saw 173 people arrested, including a woman who had been wanted for more than 20 years. Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has described it as “one of the most revolutionary technology advances in policing in recent years”, with the force arresting more than 2,000 people using LFR cameras since the start of 2024.

The technology has also started to be deployed at London’s Tube stations this month. Picture: Getty