Plans to ban traffic from part of Oxford Street have been approved, Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has announced.

"Following TfL's (Transport for London) detailed consultation, I've today made the decision to move ahead with these exciting changes to the nation's high street.

Sir Sadiq said: "I am delighted to be moving forward with my bold vision to transform Oxford Street into a world-leading urban space for shopping, leisure and outdoor events.

Oxford Street is one of the world's busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch.

"We will outline more details in the coming days, as we continue building a better, more prosperous London for everyone."

Works to pedestrianise the road are expected to start in the summer, with the first traffic-free section introduced by the end of the year.

Vehicles will be prevented from going down Oxford Street between Great Portland Street and Orchard Street.

Bicycles will also be banned from the street.

Alex Williams, chief customer and strategy officer at TfL, said: “It’s great to hear that the mayor has now confirmed plans to proceed with pedestrianisation along Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, following the publication of the consultation report for the required highways and traffic changes.

“We will work closely with Westminster Council in the coming months to implement changes to the roads around Oxford Street, and the mayor will provide more information on the next steps for this transformational scheme next week.”

Critics say that a pedestrianised Oxford Street would become a “no-go zone” for elderly and disabled shoppers, who could face walks of up to 400 metres from relocated bus stops. They also raised concerns about crime rates.

The revamp is expected to cost around £150 million.

A 2018 attempt to pedestrianise the street was blocked by the then-Conservative-run Westminster Council.

To succeed with his latest plan, Sir Sadiq obtained permission from the Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation - which provides planning powers - while TfL took over control of the road from the council.

The Mayor's office said the plans received "extensive support from the business community" during a consultation by TfL.