Spending in stores rose by 28% from £2.9m to £3.7m

London, UK. 04th Nov, 2026. A "No Cycling" sign and barriers are viewed near Oxford Circus roundabout on Oxford Street. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Spending on Oxford Street has leapt upward since the world-famous shopping street was pedestrianised, new data reveals.

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Data from payments company Ayden has revealed that spending in stores rose by 28% to £3.7m this year from £2.9m in 2025. London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan hailed the "staggering" figures, adding they were "better than expected". In-store transactions were also up by 19% over the same period, according to the new figures. City Hall figures showed footfall in the pedestrianised stretch between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street rose by 16 per cent compared with October 2025 half-term. Read more: Khan hails pedestrianisation of Oxford Street as ‘momentous day’ for London Read more: Phone thieves are losing their grip on London. Now we can finish the job, writes Sir Sadiq Khan

In-store transactions were also up by 19% over the same period, according to the new figures. Picture: mark phillips/Alamy

International visitor numbers also rose by 42 per cent, while visits to the area after 6pm were up by 16 per cent. Sir Sadiq added: "Our early work has been very warmly received by Londoners and visitors, with a surge in footfall and spend. “More people are coming to Oxford Street, more are visiting in the evening and shops are seeing more sales. "These initial results are better than we had anticipated and a real boost for the nation’s high street and the businesses that make it such a special place to visit."

London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan hailed the "staggering" figures as evidence of the "transformational impact that the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street will have." . Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

A mile-long section of Oxford Street has been closed to cars and cyclists since October 26. Vehicles are now prohibited from accessing the stretch between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street. Data from Transport for London showed a 46% increase in footfall outside Bond Street station - located at the centre of the pedestrianised area - between 7 September and 16 October.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day. Sir Sadiq added: “With Christmas around the corner, I’d encourage Londoners and visitors to come and see what a traffic-free Oxford Street has to offer, whether you’re here to shop, meet friends or make an evening of it. "The new Oxford Street is going to be one of the world’s most exciting public spaces, so come and be a part of this truly momentous project.” The pedestrianisation plans were firmly opposed by Conservative-run Westminster City Council, which expressed concern about the impact on surrounding roads of rediverted traffic and air pollution.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day. Picture: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy