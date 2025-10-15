The shocking video emerged following a protest in London on Saturday, with the university also suspending the student

The Met Police are investigating after video emerged of an Oxford student chanting 'put the Zios in the ground.'. Picture: X

By Danielle de Wolfe

A university student caught on camera chanting to 'put the Zios in the ground' during a pro-Palestinian rally in London has been arrested by police.

Footage emerged on X following last weekend's pro-Palestine rally, showing the student telling fellow protestors that the lyrics were 'workshopped in Oxford.' The pro-Palestine protester was arrested by police on Wednesday, with Oxford University also suspending the philosophy, politics and economics student. Taking the microphone, he refers to creating a "steadfast and noble resistance" for Palestine and Gaza to "look to and be inspired by." Videos appear to show the man telling the crowd: “A steadfast and noble resistance in Palestine and in Gaza to look to, to be inspired by and – I don’t want to yap for too long – but a chant that we’ve been workshopping in Oxford that maybe you guys want to join in. Read more: Who are the hostages being released today under Trump's Gaza peace deal? Read more: The Gaza war is over, will real peace ever happen?

"It goes Gaza Gaza make us proud put the Zios in the ground," he adds. A Metropolitan Police statement said on Wednesday: “Officers investigating chants filmed at a Palestine Coalition demonstration in central London on Saturday, 11 October, have made an arrest. “A 20-year-old man was arrested at an address in Oxfordshire on Wednesday 15 October, on suspicion of inciting racial hatred. "He remains in police custody.” ‘Zios’ is an abbreviation of Zionists, with many viewing the chant as the student calling for the death of Jews. The chant is repeated loudly as others join in around him during the demonstration in London on Saturday. The post was uploaded by an anonymous user in response to a separate post condemning the protest.

Tagging Education Minister, Bridget Philipson and the police force, one user wrote: "Calling for the death of all Israelis and Jews. "Is that enough for you..I'm sure the Jewish students must be terrified listening to this lot. "Time for action."

It comes after a spokesperson for the Met confirmed an investigation into the incident had been launched. "Enquiries are ongoing," they insisted on Monday. Another commented below the viral video read: "FYI Met Police - I'm a Zionist. This is a call to kill me." Addressing the Met Police X profile, somebody else replied: "I'm a British citizen and consider myself a Zionist, a belief protected by law.

The make was recorded during a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday. Picture: X

"The individual in this clip has publicly called for people like me to be killed. Why did your 'police' not arrest him yesterday?" Another wrote: "Am I being thick? He's actually chanting to murder Jews and he doesn't get nicked? In England?" A spokesperson for the university said: "The University of Oxford condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any language urging violence against groups of people or expressing any form of racial hatred.

"The University's support for freedom of speech does not extend to any statements including such language. "When such language is reported, we will always want to speak to the student concerned, and consider the matter under our disciplinary procedures in line with University and college policies. "Oxford is unequivocal: there is no place for antisemitism, harassment, or discrimination within our community.

University of Oxford, England, UK. Picture: Getty

"We remain firmly committed to protecting the safety and dignity of all our students and staff. "The University has taken a number of actions in recent months, in collaboration with Jewish students and staff, to strengthen our approach to tackling antisemitism and fostering an inclusive environment." The university says it is issuing targeted communications to students highlighting the Inclusive Student Life platform, which addresses antisemitism and other forms of hate.