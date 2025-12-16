A University of Oxford student who was accused of leading chants calling for Gaza to “put the Zios in the ground” has been charged with stirring up racial hatred.

The philosophy, politics and economics student has now been charged with a public order offence and will appear Westminster magistrates’ court on January 27.

Samuel Williams, 20, allegedly led the chants at a demonstration in central London in October.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Detectives investigating allegations of anti-Semitic chanting at a demonstration in central London in October have charged a man.

"The investigation was launched after video footage emerged online of a man chanting in Whitehall during a Palestine Coalition demonstration on Saturday Oct 11.

"On Wednesday Oct 15, officers arrested the man at an address in Oxford. He was interviewed and bailed to return at a later date. He was ultimately charged today – Tuesday Dec 16."

Williams allegedly chanted “Gaza, Gaza make us proud, put the Zios in the ground” repeatedly, which led to him getting suspended by Balliol College, where he was studying in Oxford.

He used the word "Zio" as an abbreviation of “Zionists”, with several others around him joining in during a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration.

Other online footage from the rally showed Williams near the front of a group of protesters holding signs that read: "Oxford University pick a side, justice or genocide.”

Following the incident, Oxford University was told by ministers that anti-Semitism has no place on campus or among its wider student body.

A spokesman for the university previously said: "While the university cannot comment on individual student cases, it has the power to take immediate and proportionate action including, as appropriate, suspending a student from membership of the university, whenever serious concerns are raised.

"Oxford University is unequivocal – there is no place for hatred, anti-Semitism or discrimination within our community, and we will always act to protect the safety and dignity of our students."