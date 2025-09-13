George Abaraonye's comments to be addressed with 'utmost seriousness'

By Jacob Paul

Oxford Union's new president-elect will face disciplinary proceedings for making “inappropriate remarks” celebrating the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the union has announced.

George Abaraonye, who became president-elect of the Oxford Union after a vote earlier this year, reportedly posted several comments appearing to celebrate the fatal shooting earlier this week. Donald Trump ally Mr Kirk, 31, was shot in the neck at a Utah Valley University show in front of thousands of horrified students on Wednesday, sparking widespread outcry and a two-day manhunt for the gunman. The Oxford Union has again condemned Mr Abaraonye's “inappropriate remarks” about the assassination but today stressed that he will now face disciplinary proceedings as it addresses his actions "with the utmost seriousness." “We emphasise that these are his personal views and not those of the Union, nor do they represent the values of our institution,“ it said in a statement posted to social media. "At the same time, we are deeply disturbed by and strongly condemn the racial abuse and threats that George has faced in response. No individual should ever be attacked because of the colour of their skin or the community they come from. Threats to his life are abhorrent. Such rhetoric has no place online, or anywhere in society,” it added. The union went on to defend free speech but added that this “cannot and will not come at the expense of violence, intimidation, or hate”. Read more: America's most wanted: FBI release first pictures of 'person of interest' in Charlie Kirk assassination Read more: Donald Trump awards Charlie Kirk 'Medal of Freedom' after close ally’s fatal shooting

The statement continued: “The Oxford Union does not possess executive powers to summarily dismiss a president-elect. However, the complaints filed against the president-elect have been forwarded for disciplinary proceedings and will be addressed with the utmost seriousness. “Our duty is to demonstrate to our members, the university community, alumni, and the wider public, that disagreement must be expressed through debate and dialogue, not through abuse or threats. That is the tradition we uphold, and it is the standard we will continue to set.” It comes after the Oxford Union "unequivocally" condemned the comments made by its incoming president about the shooting of Charlie Kirk earlier this week. One message was thought to have said "Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f****** go", while another on Mr Abaraonye’s Instagram account read 'Charlie Kirk got shot loool". In a statement posted on X on Thursday, the Oxford Union criticised the student’s comments and said it "firmly opposes all forms of political violence and strongly stands by our commitment to free speech and considerate debate". "The Oxford Union would like to unequivocally condemn the reported words and sentiments expressed by its President-Elect, George Abaraonye, with regards to the passing of Charlie Kirk," the society said. "His reported views do not represent the Oxford Union’s current leadership or committee’s view." The statement added: "We would like to reiterate that our condolences lie with Charlie Kirk’s family, especially his wife and young children, who are enduring such terrible grief." Mr Kirk and Mr Abaraonye met during a debate on "toxic masculinity" held by the Oxford Union in May, The Telegraph reported. Describing itself as "the most prestigious debating society in the world", the Oxford Union was founded in 1823 and counts historical figures including Malcolm X among those to have attended its discussions.

