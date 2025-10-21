The president-elect of the Oxford Union has been ousted after he apparently celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

George Abaraonye was due to take over a president of the debating society next term.

However a vote took place on his future on Saturday, with results released today showing that of 1,746 votes cast, 1,228 supported a motion of no confidence in him.

Mr Abaraonye called the vote himself to try and shore up his support.