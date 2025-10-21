Oxford Union president-elect ousted after 'celebrating' assassination of Charlie Kirk
The president-elect of the Oxford Union has been ousted after he apparently celebrated the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
George Abaraonye was due to take over a president of the debating society next term.
However a vote took place on his future on Saturday, with results released today showing that of 1,746 votes cast, 1,228 supported a motion of no confidence in him.
Mr Abaraonye called the vote himself to try and shore up his support.
Mr Abaraonye, a 20-year-old undergraduate, had debated Mr Kirk months before he was shot dead. He had sparked outrage by posting a WhatsApp message appearing to celebrate the controversial right-wing Trump ally’s death.
In a leaked group chat, he posted: “Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f****** go”.
He also posted on Instagram: “Charlie Kirk got shot loool.”
He later deleted the message after learning of Mr Kirk’s death and said he ‘acted poorly’ and without ‘knowing about the situation.’
After Mr Abaraonye’s remarks, dozens of scheduled speakers pulled out of appearances at the debating society and a £500,000 donation was put on hold, according to the Telegraph.