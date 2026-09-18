Oxford United has apologised for launching shirts emblazoned with “United 93” close to the anniversary of 9/11, claiming that the move was made "without understanding of the historical context and associations".

United Airlines Flight 93 was one of the four planes hijacked during the 9/11 attacks, which targeted the World Trade Center's Twin Towers and the Pentagon.

The United 93 flight was headed for Washington, officials have determined, but went down in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members stormed the cockpit and overpowered hijackers.

The League One club faced criticism when it launched the design and has since removed the collection with immediate effect on Friday.

The club’s range was reportedly designed to commemorate 1893 - the year the club was formed, initially known as Headington FC and becoming Oxford United in 1960.

Read more: 9/11 'watch-party' organiser hits back at criticism, says event is ‘simply an opportunity for people to think and talk’

Read more: Bin Laden wanted to attack UK years before 9/11, top secret dossier reveals