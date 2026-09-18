Oxford United issues 'sincere' apology for launching 'United 93' shirts close to anniversary of 9/11
Oxford United has apologised for launching shirts emblazoned with 'United 93' close to the anniversary of 9/11, claiming that the move was made "without understanding of the historical context and associations".
Oxford United has apologised for launching shirts emblazoned with “United 93” close to the anniversary of 9/11, claiming that the move was made "without understanding of the historical context and associations".
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United Airlines Flight 93 was one of the four planes hijacked during the 9/11 attacks, which targeted the World Trade Center's Twin Towers and the Pentagon.
The United 93 flight was headed for Washington, officials have determined, but went down in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew members stormed the cockpit and overpowered hijackers.
The League One club faced criticism when it launched the design and has since removed the collection with immediate effect on Friday.
The club’s range was reportedly designed to commemorate 1893 - the year the club was formed, initially known as Headington FC and becoming Oxford United in 1960.
Read more: 9/11 'watch-party' organiser hits back at criticism, says event is ‘simply an opportunity for people to think and talk’
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Oxford United released this on September 11th. pic.twitter.com/B4NzXTnyBv— Martin MJ (@MartinMJ22) September 18, 2026
Oxford United said in a statement it wanted to "sincerely apologise" for launching its Campus Collection, which, according to reports, included both an American football jersey and a baseball jersey.
In a statement, the club wrote: "The range was released without understanding of the historical context and associations,
"It should not have reached the point of sale and we take full responsibility for not undertaking proper due diligence.
"We have removed the collection with immediate effect and are reviewing our approval processes to ensure nothing like this happens again."
The page which announced the launch of the Campus Collection has also been taken down.
Club statement: Campus Collection. pic.twitter.com/9G3QtJ9f8Q— Oxford United (@OUFCOfficial) September 18, 2026