The strain of the disease, known as Bundibugyo, has no proven vaccine and kills 30-50% of those infected

On Friday the WHO declared the situation in the DRC “very high” risk as the virus is “spreading rapidly” in the country. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Oxford University scientists are developing a new Ebola vaccine to tackle an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) which uses the same technology used in the Covid-19 jab.

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The rare species of Ebola that is currently spreading in the country's eastern region is believed to have killed 177 people according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The strain of the disease, known as Bundibugyo, has no proven vaccine and kills 30-50% of those infected. Bundibugyo has only caused two previous outbreaks, in Uganda in 2007 and then in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2012, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said. On Friday the WHO declared the situation in the DRC “very high” risk as the virus is “spreading rapidly” in the country. Read more: UK to provide up to £20million for Ebola outbreak after 130 dead Read more: At least 118 dead in DR Congo Ebola outbreak as cases spread to wider area

Health Officials Race To Contain Deadly Ebola Outbreak In Congo. Picture: Getty

Professor Teresa Lambe, Calleva head of vaccine immunology at the OVG, said: “My hope is that this outbreak can be brought under control quickly and that vaccines are ultimately not needed. “Nevertheless, our team and partners will continue working to ensure that potential vaccine options are available if they are needed. “The ability to move rapidly in situations like this has been built on many years of vaccine research and close collaboration with our global partners.” The OVG previously tested Ebola vaccines in response to the 2013-2016 West Africa outbreak, which contributed to a different Ebola vaccine being approved by the European Medicines Agency in 2020.

Health Officials Race To Contain Deadly Ebola Outbreak In Congo. Picture: Getty

Professor Teresa Lambe, Calleva head of vaccine immunology at the OVG, said: “My hope is that this outbreak can be brought under control quickly and that vaccines are ultimately not needed. “Nevertheless, our team and partners will continue working to ensure that potential vaccine options are available if they are needed. “The ability to move rapidly in situations like this has been built on many years of vaccine research and close collaboration with our global partners.” 82 cases have been confirmed in the country, with almost 750 suspected cases, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. He said there have been seven confirmed deaths. In the wider region the risk is now considered to be high but it remains low internationally, according to the WHO.

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks to the media regarding the epidemic of Ebola disease caused by Bundibugyo virus. Picture: Alamy