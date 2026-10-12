A lecturer at the University of Oxford faces trial charged with possessing indecent photographs of children.

Oriel College suspended Dr Salem from her lecturer post after it learned, in June, of the “serious charges” against her.

The academic has also pleaded not guilty to possessing one category C image between April 6 2021 and February 13 2023.

Lola Salem, 33, has denied one count of possessing three category B images, which is the second most serious type, between May 19 2021 and February 13 2023.

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The University of Oxford confirmed she is not a university staff member but is a tutor at Oriel.

According to her online career history, Dr Salem taught music at the college from October 2022.

She was awarded a research fellowship and is writing a book “on the genealogy, philosophy, and effects of the post-cultural state on art and society”, the profile says.

Her listed skills include translating “complex political, cultural and institutional dynamics into strategic decisions”.

Dr Salem, of Kensington and Chelsea, west London, pleaded not guilty to the charges on July 23.

She will next appear at Oxford Crown Court on December 7 and a trial has been set for March 20 2028.

Oriel College said in a statement: “Oriel College was made aware of serious charges against an employee in June 2026.

“This employee was suspended, pending the outcome of legal proceedings.”