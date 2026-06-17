Critics slam 'shameful' Lib Dem-run council seeking ban on residents raising Union Jack flags during World Cup
Oxfordshire council has been slammed as "shameful" after launching a High Court bid to ban residents from raising St George’s crosses and Union Jack flags.
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The Liberal Democrat-run council has become the first local authority to launch a legal battle aiming to block the activity.
It comes after flags were raised on motorway bridges and lamp-posts across Oxfordshire, with many remaining on display since last year’s “Operation Raise the Colours”.
The campaign went viral on social media last summer and saw hundreds if not thousands of flags raised all across the country.
Many councils sparked backlash after taking them down, while critics accused the movement of stoking division.
Oxfordshire county council has now gone further in its attempt to ban locals from putting them up in the first place.
Read more: Fury as England World Cup flags banned by killjoy Green council on 'Britain's most patriotic street'
Read more: Lamppost flag campaign founder is charged with murder as Raise The Colours organiser 'punched pub owner who later died'
It has applied for a High Court injunction and a hearing will take place on June 23.
The council said on Wednesday: “Residents across Oxfordshire, from Adderbury to Wallingford, have complained to the council about safety risks, intimidation and distress linked to this activity.
“The ongoing scale and persistence of the behaviour by Raise the Colours has created safety risks, caused distress within communities, and led to abuse and intimidation directed at council teams and residents.”
Anyone who puts up flags near public highways Oxfordshire could face up to two years in prison or a substantial fine if the council’s legal action succeeds.
Critics have slammed the move, which comes as England take on Croatia for its opening game of the World Cup.
Conservative councillor Liam Walker told The Telegraph: “With the World Cup now under way and communities across the country coming together to support their national teams, many residents will also question whether this is really the right time to be escalating matters further through the courts.
“Common sense and proportionality should always guide decision-making, particularly when the costs involved are ultimately borne by taxpayers.”
The move has also sparked a spending row within the council, with the Lib Dem leaders sparking fury over the cost of the flag removals.
“Whatever people’s views on this underlying issue about flags on lamp-posts, taxpayers are entitled to ask how much this entire process is costing,” Mr Walker said.
Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative Party chairman, branded the move “shameful”.
“The Lib Dems need to get off their virtue-signalling high horse and get behind our flag,” he said.
But Council leader Tim Bearder has insisted the move is "about protecting our residents, our workforce and the values we stand for as a county".
"This activity is not about national pride or unity," he said.
"It is unlawful behaviour, which has caused fear and division within our communities."
The application comes after "months of sustained activity involving the placement of flags on or near the public highway without permission", the council said.
Oxfordshire residents had also complained about "safety risks, intimidation and distress" over the flag raising, it added.
It comes after Bristol City Council’s Green leader Tony Dyer released a statement forbidding people from flying flags “on lampposts or railings or any public property”.
Mr Dyer told residents: “please do not attach anything to lampposts – it causes health and safety issues”.
The council leader went on to say: “we are currently taking down flags in sensitive locations as a priority and will be reviewing our strategy for removing other flags on our property”.
People living on a Bristol street dubbed the 'UK’s most patriotic' told LBC it’s “nonsense” that they aren’t allowed to fly England flags on lampposts ahead of their first world cup game on Wednesday.
In February, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said it is “shameful” of councils to remove St George’s Cross flags, as she claimed local rules were being enforced “selectively”.
Flags were taken down by a number of local authorities that week, including Tower Hamlets in east London as well as Birmingham.
Writing in the Daily Mail, the Conservative leader said the flying of English flags should be “welcomed”, rather than “seen as an act of rebellion”.
“After years of politicisation by those who seek to diminish England’s culture and Christian heritage, it is encouraging to see English flags flown proudly as symbols of unity, nationhood and optimism,” she said.
Earlier that week, Downing Street said the Prime Minister is “absolutely” supportive of people who put up English flags.
Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “I think the PM has always talked about his pride of being British, the patriotism he feels.”