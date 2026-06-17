Oxfordshire wants to ban residents from riasing flags. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Oxfordshire council has been slammed as "shameful" after launching a High Court bid to ban residents from raising St George’s crosses and Union Jack flags.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Liberal Democrat-run council has become the first local authority to launch a legal battle aiming to block the activity. It comes after flags were raised on motorway bridges and lamp-posts across Oxfordshire, with many remaining on display since last year’s “Operation Raise the Colours”. The campaign went viral on social media last summer and saw hundreds if not thousands of flags raised all across the country. Many councils sparked backlash after taking them down, while critics accused the movement of stoking division. Oxfordshire county council has now gone further in its attempt to ban locals from putting them up in the first place. Read more: Fury as England World Cup flags banned by killjoy Green council on 'Britain's most patriotic street' Read more: Lamppost flag campaign founder is charged with murder as Raise The Colours organiser 'punched pub owner who later died'

It has applied for a High Court injunction and a hearing will take place on June 23. The council said on Wednesday: “Residents across Oxfordshire, from Adderbury to Wallingford, have complained to the council about safety risks, intimidation and distress linked to this activity. “The ongoing scale and persistence of the behaviour by Raise the Colours has created safety risks, caused distress within communities, and led to abuse and intimidation directed at council teams and residents.” Anyone who puts up flags near public highways Oxfordshire could face up to two years in prison or a substantial fine if the council’s legal action succeeds. Critics have slammed the move, which comes as England take on Croatia for its opening game of the World Cup. Conservative councillor Liam Walker told The Telegraph: “With the World Cup now under way and communities across the country coming together to support their national teams, many residents will also question whether this is really the right time to be escalating matters further through the courts. “Common sense and proportionality should always guide decision-making, particularly when the costs involved are ultimately borne by taxpayers.” The move has also sparked a spending row within the council, with the Lib Dem leaders sparking fury over the cost of the flag removals. “Whatever people’s views on this underlying issue about flags on lamp-posts, taxpayers are entitled to ask how much this entire process is costing,” Mr Walker said.

Kevin Hollinrake, Chairman of the Conservative party. Picture: Getty