Residents are angry at the proposal to turn a military base into a migrant camp

The chairman of Piddington parish council has been working on a constitution. Picture: https://www.piddingtonvillageoxfordshire.org.uk/ @Jack Feltbower

By Katy Dartford

A village in Oxfordshire is threatening to declare independence from the UK over plans to house over 1,000 asylum seekers nearby.

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Residents of Piddington are angry about a lack of consultation over the single male adults being housed at a military base in Bicester, which could be open as soon as Christmas. The village, which has 370 residents, has voted to hold a referendum after the Home Office announced the plans for the 1250 asylum seekers. Held on July 4 to coincide with the 250th anniversary of American independence, 96% of the village said they wanted a referendum. Read More: New PM, same old problems: What's awaiting Andy Burnham as he enters Downing Street? writes Natasha Clark Read More: Two cross-country horse riders die within hours of each other at separate British competitions

The plan to hold an independence referendum formed at an emergency village meeting in June. Picture: https://www.piddingtonvillageoxfordshire.org.uk/ @Stan Hearn

Tim McNally, the chairman of Piddington parish council, said: “It’s about representation. We have had no input into the proposal". "We have been asking questions, and nothing has come back. The shock of the information triggered people. I could have prepared them if I was given prior warning," he told the Telegraph. Mr McNally, who has been working on a constitution, compared the plight of Piddington to that of the American revolutionaries in 1776. “George Washington brought change about. I am going to make the change and then give away the power like he did,” he said. The referendum would be symbolic as there is no legal mechanism allowing a village, town or city to declare independence from the UK. This could only happen if the Government and Parliament allowed it.

Residents of Piddington are angry at plans to move up to 1250 male asylum seekers into a former army barracks close to the village. Picture: https://www.piddingtonvillageoxfordshire.org.uk/ @Stan Hearn