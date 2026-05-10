A man has appeared in court accused of sending 'hateful messages' to a Muslim group and the Israeli embassy.

Nick Daly from Oxted, Surrey, is alleged to have sent antisemitic messages to the Israeli embassy and hateful messages to a Muslim organisation, Guildford Magistrates’ Court heard on Saturday.

He is also accused of sending a threatening message to an MP’s office.

The alleged offences took place between January 27 and May 7 this year, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Daly, 30, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared in court.

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