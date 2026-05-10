Oxted man, 30, in court over sending 'hateful messages' to Muslim group and Israeli embassy
He is also accused of sending a threatening message to an MP’s office.
A man has appeared in court accused of sending 'hateful messages' to a Muslim group and the Israeli embassy.
Listen to this article
Nick Daly from Oxted, Surrey, is alleged to have sent antisemitic messages to the Israeli embassy and hateful messages to a Muslim organisation, Guildford Magistrates’ Court heard on Saturday.
He is also accused of sending a threatening message to an MP’s office.
The alleged offences took place between January 27 and May 7 this year, according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
Daly, 30, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared in court.
Read more: Man arrested after car ploughs into pedestrians in town centre leaving victim with 'life-threatening injuries'
Read more: Pair guilty of anti-Semitic hate crime after posting abuse of Jewish man on TikTok
He is charged with nine counts of sending communication conveying an indecent or offensive message, one count of sending communication threatening death or serious harm, one count of possession of an offensive weapon and one count of possession of cannabis, according to the CPS.
He was remanded into custody at the end of the hearing and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.