The company behind weight loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic has announced it will cut 9,000 jobs weeks after warning that its profits could plunge as more "knock-off" versions of the jabs emerge.

Novo Nordisk has said it will cut 11 percent of its workforce as the weight loss sector’s rapid expansion presses on.

The job losses for the Danish firm, which has a base at Gatwick, Sussex, is expected to come from its home market in Denmark.

Mike Doustdar, its new chief executive, said: "Our markets are evolving, particularly in obesity, as it has become more competitive and consumer-driven. Our company must evolve as well."

“We need a shift in our mindset and approach so we can be faster and more agile.”

He added that by “realigning our resources now” the company can invest for growth, particularly in diabetes and obesity.

The company enjoyed a sharp rise in sales last year when popularity for its jabs ballooned around the world.

