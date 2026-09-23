Ozempic effect! Mounjaro boom sparks 680 per cent surge in belt-hole requests, Timpson boss reveals
Millions of people are now prescribed weight loss jabs
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Weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro have led to a rise in people needing extra holes in their belts, the chief executive of Timpson has said.
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In a message on X, James Timpson said: “You can tell Ozempic and Mounjaro are popular… in our Timpson shops we have seen a 680% increase in the number of free holes in customers belts we’ve been doing this year.”
Some estimates suggest around 2.4 million people in the UK are prescribed weight loss medications.
You can tell Ozempic and Mounjaro are popular…in our Timpson shops we have seen a 680% increase in the number of free holes in customers belts we’ve been doing this year.— James Timpson (@JamesTCobbler) September 22, 2026
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The vast majority of people taking the drugs semaglutide (Wegovy for weight loss or Ozempic for diabetes) and Mounjaro pay privately owing to restrictions on who can access the medicines via the NHS.
In June, the medicines regulator approved Wegovy in tablet form.