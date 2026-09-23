Weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro have led to a rise in people needing extra holes in their belts, the chief executive of Timpson has said.

In a message on X, James Timpson said: “You can tell Ozempic and Mounjaro are popular… in our Timpson shops we have seen a 680% increase in the number of free holes in customers belts we’ve been doing this year.”

Some estimates suggest around 2.4 million people in the UK are prescribed weight loss medications.