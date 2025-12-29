Did your Christmas dinner look unusually sparse this year? A few less roasties? No brussels? Minuscule Yorkshire puddings?

Well, the culprit could be GLP-1, better known as weight-loss jabs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.

New data has revealed six in ten Brits using weight-loss jabs changed their Christmas dinner buying habits in the run-up to the big day, purchasing less food.

And it's not just those taking the jabs that were impacted, with data from CheqUp showing that more than half of Brits hosting Christmas dinner are feeling anxiety about how much they should serve for their festive feast.

