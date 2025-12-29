Did Ozempic ruin your Christmas dinner?
Did your Christmas dinner look unusually sparse this year? A few less roasties? No brussels? Minuscule Yorkshire puddings?
Well, the culprit could be GLP-1, better known as weight-loss jabs like Ozempic or Mounjaro.
New data has revealed six in ten Brits using weight-loss jabs changed their Christmas dinner buying habits in the run-up to the big day, purchasing less food.
And it's not just those taking the jabs that were impacted, with data from CheqUp showing that more than half of Brits hosting Christmas dinner are feeling anxiety about how much they should serve for their festive feast.
The majority of those taking weight-loss jabs believe the drugs will change what is seen as a “traditional Christmas dinner” with portion sizes shrinking, less alcoholic drinks being served and fewer sweet treats being shared.
According to those surveyed, the Christmas obsession with food is giving way to a bigger focus on familial connections.
Ahead of Christmas, Toby Nicol, Chief Executive at CheqUp said: "This Christmas marks the first Christmas for millions of Brits on a medical weight-loss journey getting ready to celebrate.
“CheqUp’s research flags worries for those hosting - from portion sizes and dinner table etiquette to gift choices. But festive fun doesn’t have to shrink.
“That’s why we’re launching Season’s Eatings, a first-of-its-kind Christmas dining experience that offers practical, tasty guidance so mindful eating and festive spirit can coexist - whatever your journey.”