The singer, known as the Prince of Darkness, died aged 76 in July last year just over two weeks after his Back To The Beginning farewell concert, where he was reunited with his bandmates.

His legacy will be recognised by the Brits during its annual award show on Saturday, along with a tribute performance, fronted by pop star Robbie Williams, in celebration of his "inimitable impact and influence on music worldwide".

The tribute performance, curated by Ozzy's wife Sharon Osbourne, will consist of a special arrangement of Black Sabbath's 1991 song No More Tears, with Williams joined on stage by musicians who have previously played as part of Ozzy's band, including keyboardist Adam Wakeman, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, drummer Tommy Clufetos and guitarist Zakk Wylde.

