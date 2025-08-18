The BBC has dropped its Ozzy Osbourne documentary from Monday's schedule with a new air date to be announced.

Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home was due to be shown on BBC One at 9pm but has now been replaced with an episode of Fake Or Fortune?, with no reason given for the change in schedule.

A BBC spokesperson said: "The film has moved in the schedules and we'll confirm new TX (transmission) details in due course."

The hour-long documentary will show the late Black Sabbath front man reuniting with the band on stage as part of The Back To The Beginning farewell concert in Birmingham, which he died just weeks after aged 76 on July 22 from a reported heart attack.

The film was originally conceived as a series, announced in 2022 and called Home To Roost, and was to document Osbourne and his wife Sharon's move back from the US, where they had lived for more than two decades, to rural Buckinghamshire.