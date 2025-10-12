The Prince of Pumpkins: Osbournes visit Ozzy mural
The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne's family have visited the farm where an incredible mural of the star has been made from more than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes.
Listen to this article
The pumpkin artwork has been on display the Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, Hampshire since October 4, and will remain out for the public for the rest of the month.
Sharon Osbourne and two of her children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, surprised visitors with a visit to the farm on Saturday evening.
Kelly's fiance, Sid Wilson, and their son, Sidney, were also there to see the pumpkins.
The family were given a tour by Sunnyfields owners Tom and Ian Nelson. Sharon and Jack also boarded a cherry picker to see the mural from above.
Read more: Yungblud reveals heartbreaking message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after rock legend’s death
Read more: Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre
The farm had asked members of the public to choose the theme for this year's display, and the Prince of Darkness received the most votes.
He said: "Even though we think something is a good idea, it might not be so we put it out to the public.
"So 70% of the people said 'it's got to be Ozzy this year.
"So we let the public decide."
The 76-year-old Black Sabbath frontman, who had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019, died July 22, reportedly of a heart attack.
Osbourne died just over two weeks after Black Sabbath were reunited barely two miles from where they first played together more than 50 years ago.
The Back to the Beginning benefit concert saw performances from the likes of Anthrax, Metallica, Yungblud and Guns N’ Roses.
Osbourne and his Black Sabbath bandmates – Terence “Geezer” Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward, were the last to appear on stage as part of the star-studded line-up.
The group who formed in 1968 and were known for songs including War Pigs and Paranoid, were recently given the freedom of the city of Birmingham, which recognises people’s exceptional service to the city.
Osbourne, who also had a successful solo career, found a new legion of fans when he appeared in the 2000s reality TV series The Osbournes, starring alongside his wife Sharon and two youngest children, Kelly and Jack.