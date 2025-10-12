The Black Sabbath frontman died on July 22, 2025

Sunnyfields Farm Shop near Totton, Southampton, Hampshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Ozzy Osbourne's family have visited the farm where an incredible mural of the star has been made from more than 10,000 pumpkins and squashes.

The pumpkin artwork has been on display the Sunnyfields Farm in Totton, Hampshire since October 4, and will remain out for the public for the rest of the month. Sharon Osbourne and two of her children, Jack and Kelly Osbourne, surprised visitors with a visit to the farm on Saturday evening. Kelly's fiance, Sid Wilson, and their son, Sidney, were also there to see the pumpkins. The family were given a tour by Sunnyfields owners Tom and Ian Nelson. Sharon and Jack also boarded a cherry picker to see the mural from above. Read more: Yungblud reveals heartbreaking message from Ozzy Osbourne’s son after rock legend’s death Read more: Man charged with theft of flowers from Ozzy Osbourne tribute in Birmingham city centre

The annual autumn festival includes amazing displays of pumpkins, this year including a large pumpkin mosaic of Ozzy Osbourne honouring the rock star who died. Picture: Alamy

The farm had asked members of the public to choose the theme for this year's display, and the Prince of Darkness received the most votes. He said: "Even though we think something is a good idea, it might not be so we put it out to the public. "So 70% of the people said 'it's got to be Ozzy this year. "So we let the public decide."

Ozzy Osbourne died in July . Picture: Alamy