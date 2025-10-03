The rapper-producer admitted his "domestic violence will always be a heavy burden" that he has to carry.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will be sentenced today. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Sean "Diddy" Combs has taken "full responsibility" for the “hurt and pain" he has caused in an apology letter to the court as he faces sentencing for two prostitution-related charges today.

The rapper and producer was convicted of two counts of transportation for prostitution earlier this year following an eight-week trial – avoiding the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. He did not give evidence during the trial ,which means his apology is this first time he has addressed Judge Arun Subramanian. In the letter, the 55-year-old admitted to "past wrongs" and said he is no longer hiding from his "many mistakes". He also acknowledged the infamous CCTV footage from an LA hotel in 2016, where he is seen attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. He wrote: "The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. Read more: Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences Read more: Diddy's ex Cassie Ventura breaks silence after rapper avoids sex trafficking and racketeering convictions

Sean Diddy Combs was accused by former girlfriend Cassie Ventura of rape and years of abuse in a lawsuit. Picture: Alamy

"I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. “I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry. The remorse, the sorrow, the regret, the disappointment, the shame." He continued: "First and foremost, I want to apologise and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct," he wrote. Combs added: "I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs." The rapper musician said the last two years have been the "hardest" of his life, adding: "I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself." Combs continued that since his 2024 arrest and time in prison he has "had to look in the mirror like never before" and admitted his "downfall was rooted in my selfishness". Prosecutors have called for Combs to serve 11 years in prison, but his defence team argues he should serve no more than 14 months.

American rapper, singer, actor, record producer, and record executive Diddy at the Billboard Music Awards in 2022. Picture: Alamy