Google letting all users play Pac-Man for free on Halloween
Search engine gives a Halloween twist on 1980s video game
It is Halloween on Friday and Google is celebrating by giving users the chance to play the classic video game of Pac-Man.
While not the most conventional tie-in, the search engine has given players eight spooky levels to explore on October 31.
The game can be found on the Google homepage in the place of the Doodles that it regularly posts to mark anniversaries and occasions.
British users can also play the game on November 1 and it is an unusual twist on the page, which traditionally only features a graphic or a video.
But why has the game been featured in this way?
Why is the Google Doodle Pac-Man themed?
Google has the Doodle of Pac-Man on October 31, 2025, to mark the 45th birthday of the game.
Pac-Man was released as an arcade machine game by Namco in Japan in May, 1980, and in October of the same year in the US and other territories.
The search engine previously marked the 30th anniversary in 2010 with another Doodle game - although that one was shaped in the Google letters.
“Your mission is to guide PAC-MAN through these festive levels, help him chomp all the Dots and dodge the iconic, colorful ghosts: Blinky, Inky, Pinky and Clyde,” the site states.
“Pay close attention inside each haunted house, as its design directly reflects the personality of the ghost haunting it. Grab Power Pellets to turn the tables and chase them yourself.”
Your correspondent was able to get to level three. Can you do any better?