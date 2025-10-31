It is Halloween on Friday and Google is celebrating by giving users the chance to play the classic video game of Pac-Man.

While not the most conventional tie-in, the search engine has given players eight spooky levels to explore on October 31.

The game can be found on the Google homepage in the place of the Doodles that it regularly posts to mark anniversaries and occasions.

British users can also play the game on November 1 and it is an unusual twist on the page, which traditionally only features a graphic or a video.

But why has the game been featured in this way?