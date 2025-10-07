Spitting Image's version of Paddington Bear. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The producers of Paddington Bear have sued Spitting Image over its parody of the beloved bear.

The satirical puppet show depicts the Peruvian bear as a foul-mouthed drug addict in its new YouTube series - Spitting Image: The Rest is B******t. In one sketch, the warped Paddington appears alongside Prince Harry and declares: "I am from Peru, motherf*****s. I am Paddington Bear from Peru." He goes on to thank "100 per cent Peruvian, biodynamic, organic, catastrophic cocaine" for his "personal glow".

Paddington Bear in the film Paddington in Peru. Picture: Alamy