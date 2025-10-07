Paddington producers sue Spitting Image over drug-fuelled depiction of beloved bear
The producers of Paddington Bear have sued Spitting Image over its parody of the beloved bear.
The satirical puppet show depicts the Peruvian bear as a foul-mouthed drug addict in its new YouTube series - Spitting Image: The Rest is B******t.
In one sketch, the warped Paddington appears alongside Prince Harry and declares: “I am from Peru, motherf*****s. I am Paddington Bear from Peru.”
He goes on to thank “100 per cent Peruvian, biodynamic, organic, catastrophic cocaine” for his “personal glow”.
According to a report by Deadline, StudioCanal, which owns the rights to Paddington Bear and produces his hit films, took Spitting Image to the High Court, alleging copyright concerns.
The exact details of the claim remain unknown but they are likely to include the similarity in appearance between the original Paddington Bear and Spitting Image’s drug-addicted counterpart.
Despite his dishevelled appearance and bloodshot eyes, the Spitting Image of Paddington looks almost exactly like the one that appears in the films.
In one clip, the frenzied bear jokes to Elon Musk about starring alongside infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar in a Netflix series called “Pablo Esco-bear”.
He also tells the Prince Harry puppet: “I’m here to tell my truth and make a s--t tonne of money out of podcasting as I don’t have any discernible talent.”