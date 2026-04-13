The smash-hit musical won in seven categories from 11 nominations including best new musical, best actor in a musical and best actor and actress in a supporting role.

Paddington The Musical was the big winner of the night. . Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

American actress Rachel Zegler, movie star Rosamund Pike and McFly star Tom Fletcher have all triumphed at the 2026 Olivier Awards - but Paddington The Musical was the big winner of the night.

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The smash-hit musical – which is adapted from the books by Michael Bond and the hit films – won in seven categories from 11 nominations including best new musical, best actor in a musical and best actor and actress in a supporting role. It follows the adventures of the marmalade-loving bear from Peru, starring a life-like puppet of Paddington, and also picked up the prize for best costume design, best set design and the Sir Peter Hall award for best director. Paddington, currently on at the Savoy Theatre in London, features music written by McFly star Tom Fletcher and its book was written by playwright Jessica Swale. During his acceptance speech at Royal Albert Hall, Fletcher praised the production for “celebrating kindness”, and said it felt “so special” to be a part of it after winning best musical. Producer Eliza Lumley acknowledged Bond’s daughter Karen Jankel in her speech, saying: “Karen, your father wrote a character who not only reminds us to be kind, but also reminds us to have empathy for stories that are other than our own – which, after all, is the superpower of theatre itself.” Read more: One Battle After Another sweeps BAFTAs as Hamnet and I Swear also triumph Read more: Oscars 2026: The full list of winners and losers at 98th Academy Awards

Rachel Zegler and Dame Elaine Paige (right) at The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Picture: PA

American actress Rachel Zegler picked up the award for best actress in a musical for her West End debut in the revival of Evita at the London Palladium, which drew large outdoor crowds while she sang Don’t Cry For Me Argentina from an outside balcony. The critically acclaimed show, which follows the life of Argentine politician Eva Peron and her rise from actress to first lady, also saw Fabian Aloise take home the Gillian Lynne Award for best theatre choreographer. As Zegler accepted her prize, she called it a “tremendous honour” and thanked London for “making me feel so welcome here”, adding: “This is really, really quite amazing. Thank you so much, everybody in this room.“It was the honour of a lifetime, singing to the people on Argyll Street eight times a week.” Into The Woods, which was tied with Paddington on 11 nominations, also picked up two Oliviers for best musical revival and best lighting.Rosamund Pike – known for cinema roles including Gone Girl – was named best actress for her return to the stage after almost 14 years in Inter Alia. Jack Holden won the award for best actor for Kenrex at The Other Palace, and the play also picked up the prize for best sound design.

Rosamund Pike won the Best Actress award for Inter Alia. Picture: Getty